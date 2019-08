Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fall flavors are hitting the market and Hormel Foods is launching a pumpkin spice version of its iconic canned cooked pork.

The company joked about the idea on facebook a couple years ago but say, this time it's for real.

Starting September 23 the beloved canned meat product will be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg, and will only be available for purchase via Spam.com and Walmart.com.

The product will be available for a limited time only.