Three hospitalized after 2 shootings in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three men were sent to the hospital after two shootings within a few blocks of each other in north St. Louis.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the call of a shooting near Lowell Street at Fremont Street.

Officers located two victims who were both shot at least once, according to authorities. EMS personnel took both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the call of another shooting just a few blocks away near on Peabody Court.

Police say they found a victim in his 40’s at the scene who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, another victim showed up at a fire station on North Broadway who was also shot, according to officials.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.