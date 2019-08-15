Three hospitalized after 2 shootings in north St. Louis

August 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  Three men were sent to the hospital after two shootings within a few blocks of each other in north St. Louis.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the call of a shooting near Lowell Street at Fremont Street.

Officers located two victims who were both shot at least once, according to authorities. EMS personnel took both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the call of another shooting just a few blocks away near on Peabody Court.

Police say they found a victim in his 40’s at the scene who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, another victim showed up at a fire station on North Broadway who was also shot, according to officials.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

