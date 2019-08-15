Tim’s Travels: Alton opens it’s first vegan restaurant “CC’s Icees Galore”

Posted 7:16 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20AM, August 15, 2019

ALTON, Ill. -  Going vegan means giving up things like Philly Cheesesteak, Chili dogs and buffalo Chicken or does it?

Tim Ezell visits a not so typical vegan menu in Alton called CC’s Icees Galore. CC’s serves vegan nachos, broccoli cheddar soup, cauliflower crust pizza, hamburgers made with red pepper, New York-style hot dogs with chili and cheese, chick-n salad, a pulled pork-like sandwich made from jackfruit, pretzels, cookies and other items that don’t use any animal products.

Google Map for coordinates 38.902194 by -90.148470.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.