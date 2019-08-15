Tim’s Travels: Alton opens it’s first vegan restaurant “CC’s Icees Galore”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Going vegan means giving up things like Philly Cheesesteak, Chili dogs and buffalo Chicken or does it?

Tim Ezell visits a not so typical vegan menu in Alton called CC’s Icees Galore. CC’s serves vegan nachos, broccoli cheddar soup, cauliflower crust pizza, hamburgers made with red pepper, New York-style hot dogs with chili and cheese, chick-n salad, a pulled pork-like sandwich made from jackfruit, pretzels, cookies and other items that don’t use any animal products.