TKO: MLS Name Game

Posted 11:26 pm, August 15, 2019

Just one team.  But already a million or so suggestions for the team name for the new MLS team heading to St. Louis.  Quite a few hope to salute a former St. Louis Rams owner named Enos.   TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) says all of this is good news because it means we've learned our lesson.

