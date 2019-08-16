3-year-old found sleeping alone in boat on Texas lake, prompting search for father

GRANBURY, Texas – A search is underway for the father of a 3-year-old girl who was found sleeping alone in a boat on a Texas lake Friday, according to WFAA.

Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they got a call from a resident who found the child Friday after going out to check on an unmoored boat floating on Lake Granbury, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The girl reportedly told the resident, “Daddy went swimming.”

Officials said the girl’s father took her out on the lake around 5 p.m. Thursday but never brought the boat back.

Responders from multiple agencies are now searching for the girl’s 32-year-old father, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. The Hood County News described the search as “frantic.”

The girl is in good physical condition, according to deputies.