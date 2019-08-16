Cardinals Hit Four Home runs, Blast Reds 13-4

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 16: Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a three run home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 16, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After getting only two hits on Thursday night, the Cardinals pounded out a season high 18 hits in a 13-4 lopsided win over the Reds Friday night in Cincinnati. Four home runs were among the 18 hits. The homer barage started in the 2nd inning when Dexter Fowler hit a three run shot, his 14th of the season giving the Cards a 4-0 lead on Reds ace Luis Castillo. Paul DeJong got in on the homer fun with a two run blast in the 3rd inning, his 21st long ball of the year, making it 6-0 Redbirds. The other Paul, Goldschmidt smacked his team leading 27 home run of the year in the 5th inning. It was another two run shot and gave the Cards an 8-0 cushion. Kolten Wong finished the home runs in the 7th inning when he hit his 9th long fly of the year, making the score 13-3.

For Castillo, the losing pitcher (11-5), he allowed a career high eight runs in four and a third innings pitched. Adam Wainwright was the Cardinals winning pitcher (9-8) and the recipient of the Cardinals 13 run outburst.

Hitting stars for the Cardinals:

Kolten Wong: 4 hits, HR, RBI, 3 runs

Marcell Ozuna: 3 hits, RBI, run

Paul Goldschmidt: 2 hits, HR, 3 RBI, run

Dexter Fowler: 3 hits, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs

Tommy Edman: 3 hits, RBI, 3 runs

The victory puts the Cardinals (64-56) in sole possession of first place in the NL Central. The Cubs were walk off losers again on Friday night. This time to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. The Cubs (64-58) are one game behind the first place Cardinals.

 

