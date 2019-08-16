× Cedar Hill residents under voluntary Boil Order

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Jefferson County Public Water Supply District issued a call for a voluntary boil water advisory for anyone living in Cedar Hill Missouri

The customers in the affected may have experienced low water pressure or had no water at all.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing, and other non-consumable uses. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from water that has been boiled, and disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

This advisory was caused by a 6” water main break on Honeysuckle Drive which led to a low-pressure event.

Boil advisories typically last 24-48 hours, though that timing cannot be guaranteed. Water quality tests will be run as soon as the broken main is repaired.

Customers may call the office at 636-274-3125 if you have any questions.