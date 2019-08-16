× Expect MetroLink delays today after many workers call off work

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – MetroLink riders will face delays today because of the number of workers who have called off work for today.

Blue Line MetroLink trains are only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations Friday. MetroLink says that eastbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips. Westbound Blue Line passengers will need to ride a Red Line train to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and transfer to a Blue Line train to continue their westbound trips.

Red Line and Blue Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

This isn’t the first time this summer an unusually high number of Metro workers calling in sick has caused delays. Many Metro bus drivers called off work on July 22, 2019. The union representing Metro transit bus drivers said in July that they were not behind that action.