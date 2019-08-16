Fields Foods expansion brings reasonably priced grocery options to Central West End

Posted 9:40 am, August 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Locally-owned and operated grocery  Fields Foods is celebrating the Grand Opening of its third location in the Central West End.

Their expansion is part of an effort to bring wholesome, reasonably priced grocery options to the Central West End, eliminating the food desert.

Chris Goodson along with Chef Joe Lin from Fields Foods opened up about their third location and their wide selection of products that are pesticide-free, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and natural.

For more information visit www.fieldsfoods.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.