Fields Foods expansion brings reasonably priced grocery options to Central West End

ST. LOUIS - Locally-owned and operated grocery Fields Foods is celebrating the Grand Opening of its third location in the Central West End.

Their expansion is part of an effort to bring wholesome, reasonably priced grocery options to the Central West End, eliminating the food desert.

Chris Goodson along with Chef Joe Lin from Fields Foods opened up about their third location and their wide selection of products that are pesticide-free, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and natural.

For more information visit www.fieldsfoods.com