Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range forecast for fall 2019

September:

September is never really a Fall month. The first two weeks are always warm, much more like the summer heat and humidity most years. This year, I think September starts off on the unsettled side. Look for rain to be prominent in the first two weeks.

The Tropics, which have been mostly quiet this summer, will start to come alive. Watch for a Gulf of Mexico storm in early September. That rain could affect us too as that moisture heads our way. Rain in early September may actually be a good thing because early September rain affects the fall leaves and colors down the road.

Look for normal to below normal temps to start because of the active pattern, then warmer at the end of the month, as the last two weeks dry out.

October:

Last October we started really warm...then the bottom dropped out. Highs went from the 90°s to the 40°s in a matter of days. It was quite a shock. Because of last year’s September and early heat, the fall leaves didn`t start changing until late in the month. The normal time for the peak foliage show is around the 3rd week of October. I think it may be a little late this year. But when it happens, the early September rain may bring about a great show.

October always brings the end of the growing season. The average date for the first frost is October 31st but has been as early as late September. Let`s look for it around Halloween time.

This October will average out near or just a little below normal for temps with below normal rainfall.

November:

Novembers can be tough, and if you need an example, look at last year. We had 5 inches of snow in the middle of the month along with some big cold too. We also had 17 days with below freezing temps. By the end of the month, temps were in the 50s and 60s. It’s hard to go way out on a limb and predict snow for November, and I won`t. But let`s be prepared for some cold temperatures this year. Also, colder than normal temps always hint at a more active precipitation pattern. Let's watch for a tricky November.