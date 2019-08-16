Heavy rain along I-70 in late night forecast, additional storms likely this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An unsettled weather pattern is starting now which will continue through the next 48 or hours or so. The majority of the day Friday should be dry as temperatures make their way into the mid-80s, with increasing humidity partly cloudy skies.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning additional storms are possible. Some of the storms may get pretty strong as they drop in from the northwest. The biggest threat is damaging winds.

The National Weather Service says that heavy rain likely from central Missouri into east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois along the I-70 corridor. Some localized flooding of small creeks and streams as well as in places with poor drainage in urban areas.

Low temperatures tonight will drop to near 70 with highs tomorrow in the low 90s. Another early morning round of storms is not out of the question for Sunday.