Historic chalice found 123 years later after devastating tornado

ST. LOUIS - May 27 of 1896, the nation's third deadliest tornado devastated parts of St. Louis and the Metro East leaving 255 people dead. The damage was reportedly 4.5 billion in today's dollars.

A church in Mascoutah, Illinois was also destroyed and many of its contents disappeared including the Communion Chalice. This summer, the Chalice turned up in Minnesota, 123 years after it disappeared.

Marilyn Welch of St. John United Church of Christ joined FOX 2 to discuss the quest for the holy grail.