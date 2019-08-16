Man shot during argument in a Wentzville parking lot Friday morning

Posted 8:48 am, August 16, 2019, by

Getty Images

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A man pulled out a gun during an argument in a parking lot at around 7:30 am Friday morning.

The Wentzville Police Department says that several shots were fired near the 100 block of Mall Parkway. One of the men was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say they have the shooter in custody. They say that there is no impact on traffic in the area.

Google Map for coordinates 38.804097 by -90.822407.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.