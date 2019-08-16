× Man shot during argument in a Wentzville parking lot Friday morning

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A man pulled out a gun during an argument in a parking lot at around 7:30 am Friday morning.

The Wentzville Police Department says that several shots were fired near the 100 block of Mall Parkway. One of the men was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say they have the shooter in custody. They say that there is no impact on traffic in the area.