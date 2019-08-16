Man suspected of shooting two Missouri law enforcement officers surrenders after standoff
The man who authorities think shot a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy Friday morning surrendered after a long standoff at a home in rural Missouri, the highway patrol said.
The suspect came out of the house near Van Buren and gave himself up to a SWAT team, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G tweeted about 5:15 p.m.
About eight hours earlier, troopers and deputies were attempting to talk to a man in the house when he surprised them with gunfire, the state patrol said in a statement.
One Carter County deputy and a trooper were wounded.
Gov. Mike Parson called the shooting an “ambush.”
The governor tweeted: “Both officers were wounded & are hospitalized. Missouri officers are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day. #BacktheBlue.”
Van Buren is 145 miles east of Springfield.
By Steve Almasy, CNN