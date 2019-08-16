× Man suspected of shooting two Missouri law enforcement officers surrenders after standoff

The man who authorities think shot a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy Friday morning surrendered after a long standoff at a home in rural Missouri, the highway patrol said.

The suspect came out of the house near Van Buren and gave himself up to a SWAT team, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G tweeted about 5:15 p.m.

About eight hours earlier, troopers and deputies were attempting to talk to a man in the house when he surprised them with gunfire, the state patrol said in a statement.

One Carter County deputy and a trooper were wounded.

Gov. Mike Parson called the shooting an “ambush.”

The governor tweeted: “Both officers were wounded & are hospitalized. Missouri officers are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day. #BacktheBlue.”

Van Buren is 145 miles east of Springfield.

By Steve Almasy, CNN