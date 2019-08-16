Man suspected of shooting two Missouri law enforcement officers surrenders after standoff

Posted 6:05 pm, August 16, 2019, by

A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were shot Friday morning in what Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called an "ambush."

The man who authorities think shot a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy Friday morning surrendered after a long standoff at a home in rural Missouri, the highway patrol said.

The suspect came out of the house near Van Buren and gave himself up to a SWAT team, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G tweeted about 5:15 p.m.

About eight hours earlier, troopers and deputies were attempting to talk to a man in the house when he surprised them with gunfire, the state patrol said in a statement.

One Carter County deputy and a trooper were wounded.

Gov. Mike Parson called the shooting an “ambush.”

The governor tweeted: “Both officers were wounded & are hospitalized. Missouri officers are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day. #BacktheBlue.”

Van Buren is 145 miles east of Springfield.

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.