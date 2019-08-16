Meet IndyLight driver Oliver Askew ahead of Bommarito Automotive Group 500

MADISON, Ill. – The 2018 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Verizon IndyCar Series weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will kick off on Thursday, August 23 with a free fanfest at Ballpark Village from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

One of the up and coming Indy Lights drivers 22-year-old Oliver Askew joined FOX 2 to discuss his road to the IndyCar series!

Oliver has 13 starts this year, 6 wins, 6 poles, five top 12s. You can see Oliver on Friday as the practice and qualifying rounds for the Indy Pro and Indy Lights take place.