Pay what you want at Dirty Dogz next Monday in O’Fallon to help family of teen killed in crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Dirty Dogz in O'Fallon is asking customers to pay what they want for a hotdog this Monday to help the family of a teen who died in a Lincoln County crash last weekend. Two teenagers were killed and a third injured in an accident late Sunday night in Troy. The mother of one of the boys killed in the crash works at Dirty Dogz.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. when a 2007 Ford Fusion went off Highway 47 and struck a tree. Five boys were in the vehicle. Sixteen-year-olds Mario Montalvo and Brayden Hood were killed in the crash. They were supposed to start their junior years at Troy-Buchanan High School on Tuesday.

"Most have heard about the fatal accident in Troy this past weekend. This is amazing what Dirty Dogz is doing for one of their employees who lost their son in that accident. Stop by Monday, donate and eat an amazing hot dog," write St. Charles County Police on Facebook.

Dirty Dogz posted O'Fallon posted this message to their Facebook page:

"Ok, here’s the details about the fundraiser for Erin. Erin tragically lost her son last Saturday night in a car accident in Troy MO. Erin has been a friend of mine for 20 years, she’s also one of my employees as most of you know. As you know insurance doesn’t cover everything so we’re gonna help her out. I’ve got great customers and I’m counting on you all to help me help her.

Monday August 26. Yes, we're usually closed on Mondays but we’re going to open up this night 4:00 till whenever.

Here’s what’s happening. Come in and grab a dog, a beverage, a bag of chips, etc. Chicago style toppings are available along with chili and cheese. Small and large dogs. If weather permits we’ll have a hot dog cart out in the parking lot to also serve you.

All I ask is to make a donation, any amount you want. The price of your meal is up to you.

If you wanna pay 1.00 that’s fine or if you wanna pay $100.00 that’s cool too. Pay what you want for your dog. ALL money collected including tips, 100% of the money collected will go to help Erin and her family. My staff is volunteering their time, Dirty Dogz is donating the food. We’re keeping nothing, not a dime. Every single penny you give goes to Erin.

I will also be raffling off a hot air balloon ride for 2. Tickets will be 5.00 each or 5 for 20.00. Alcohol beverages are regular price but hot dogs chips sodas are whatever you want to pay. Come join us, I’ve got the best customers in St. Louis, don’t let me down.

If you can’t make it just stop by the restaurant and make a donation, I’ll have a jar waiting. If you can’t make it in and still want to donate feel free to mail a check or money order to the restaurant."

Dirty Dogz

3720 Monticello Plaza

O'Fallon Mo 63304