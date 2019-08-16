× Six firefighters injured in Maries County home explosion

VIENNA, Mo. — The Maries County Sheriff’s Office stated six firefighters with the Vienna Fire Protection District were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a house fire Friday morning. Sheriff Chris Heitman said the injuries ranged from moderate to severe burns and cuts from flying debris.

Heitman said the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist in the investigation. The sheriff stated an explosion occurred while firefighters were fighting the blaze at house in the 13000 block of Highway 28 West.

“Please keep our firemen in your prayers and remember these brave men and women are volunteers who run into danger with no pay. We will keep you updated as best we can,” writes Maries County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

