Stenger associate gets probation, $20K fine in corruption scheme

Posted 3:19 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, August 16, 2019

Sheila Sweeney

ST. LOUIS – Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis joint city-county economic development agency, was sentenced to probation for her involvement in former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play corruption scheme that exchanged county contracts for campaign donations.

Sweeney pleaded guilty May 10, admitting she knew about Stenger’s illegal scheme and did not report it to law enforcement. She also took steps to conceal and cover up the crime.

In addition to probation, Sweeney was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. She had faced up to three years in prison.

