Stenger associate Sheila Sweeney faces sentencing for for ‘pay-to-play’ scandal

ST. LOUIS - Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis joint city-county economic development agency, pleaded guilty May 10 to helping former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger cover up a pay-to-play corruption scheme that exchanged county contracts for campaign donations.

The 61-year-old is now slated to be sentenced August 16 at 2:30 p.m. in federal court for her role in the county pay to play scandal.

The charge she pled guilty to means she knew about Stenger's illegal pay to play scheme and did not report it to law enforcement. She also took steps to conceal and cover up the crime.

Sweeney faces a maximum of three years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.