STLMoms: When does spousal support begin after a divorce ?

ST. LOUIS - If you are going through a divorce you may be wondering if you'll be required to pay spousal support. After a court decides there is going to be a monthly payment there are factors that determine the amount the financial resources of the party seeking maintenance.

Jonathan Marks with the Marks Law Firm discusses how judges decide maintenance. He notes that the longer the marriage, the more likely the court will award some maintenance, particularly if the dependent spouse spent most of the marriage caring for the children.