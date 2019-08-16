Teachers helping other teachers get the classroom supplies they need

Posted 7:02 pm, August 16, 2019, by

AFFTON, Mo. – It’s a new year at Gotsch Intermediate School in the Affton School District. And Amanda Leslie’s third-grade classroom is stocked up and well-supplied for her first year teaching.

“I felt like I was breaking the bank a little since it was my first year,” she said. “I felt like I spent so much money. But I felt like I needed some things. (A fellow teacher) showed me this movement and I created this Amazon list and I posted it.”

Support a Teacher began on Facebook with teachers nationwide talking via social media, posting their classroom wish lists on Amazon; and then friends, family, or strangers would buy the items.

“I think it’s kind of eye-opening that teachers just love so much to do whatever they can to support their students,” said Emily Waibel, a third-grade teacher. “A lot of the time it`s something we have to purchase with our own money. Even if it’s something as silly as pencils or markers, we just want the best for our kids and a lot of the time that comes out of our own pockets.”

And sometimes it’s teachers buying items on a wish list for a teacher across the hall or across the country.

“It’s nice to feel supported but also to give back, too,” Waibel said. “I gifted somebody something as simple as a bunch of Legos and the teacher was in Texas. And she messaged me and said, ‘I don’t think you know how important these Legos are. We’re a title one school and can’t afford anything and these Legos helped encourage creativity in our class and helped us become a community.”

And chances are you can find a teacher in your community or any town with a classroom wish list this school year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.