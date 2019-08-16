× The 1975 singer Matt Healy kisses fan in Dubai, defying anti-LGBT laws

The lead singer of British pop group The 1975 kissed a male fan during a concert in Dubai, in defiance of the region’s anti-LGBT laws.

A video posted online by an audience member, and later deleted, showed Matt Healy walking toward the crowd at the gig on Wednesday and asking a man if he wanted a kiss.

After kissing him, Healy returned to the stage and said, “I love you bro. We’re all human, right?,” it was reported.

Homosexuality is punishable by imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates.

Healy later posted on Twitter: “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.”

“But who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see :),” he added.

At another point in the concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, a video posted online showed Healy crying and telling the crowd: “I just want us to identify as humans and not as groups of individual different people.”

“I’m sorry, I know it seems indulgent for me to cry but I do this every night and it’s the same thing, I see so much passion and pain and I know what you guys are going through and I know you’re not representative of your governments,” he added, to cheers from the crowd.

The 1975 were touring in support of their third album, “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.”