Three & It’s Free

Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney shows at Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment featuring Elsa & Anna, Ariel, Lightning McQueen, and Woody at the Chaifetz Arena on September 6th through the 9th. We’ve got your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the show!

If you would like win a family four pack to Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment, click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF: 8/19/2019

Official Rules