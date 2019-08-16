Two officers shot in Carter County, Mo; Suspect in standoff

AN BUREN, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Partol says that a deputy and a trooper were both shot on Route M in Carter County, Missouri.  There is now a standoff in progress, according to Ozark Radio News.

The officers were assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Office to an eviction notice to a man before 10:00 am Friday. KFVS reports that the deputy was shot in the leg, groin, and chest.  The trooper was shot in the shoulder and vest.  They were flown from the scene for medical care.

