ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18, 2019

Festival of the Little Hills

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 (Also Fri.) Venue: Historic Main Street District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 9:30am-10:00pm, Sunday: 9:30am-5:00pm

St. Charles largest event of the year. The event features more than 300 craft booths, demonstrations, live music at venues throughout the grounds, other entertainment, food and refreshments.

www.festivalofthelittlehills.com

St. Louis World's Fare: Heritage Festival and Games

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: World’s Fair Pavilion, Forest Park

Time: 11:00am-9:00pm both days Admission: Free

Celebrate the legacy of the 1904 World's Fair, Forest Park, and the St. Louis community of today. Enjoy great food, live music, historical exhibitions, an Artist Village with live art displays, and a Business Expo supporting innovative ideas and small business, The St. Louis World's Fare Festival is an event that has something for all to enjoy including a Ferris Wheel ride with a Unique and Beautiful view of St. Louis.

http://stlworldsfare.com/

Blessing of the Fleet

Date: Saturday, August 17

Venue: Our Lady of the Rivers Shrine, Portage des Sioux, MO and Grafton Harbor, Grafton, IL

Participating boats will launch at 1 pm from the Yacht Club of St. Louis proceeding downstream or at Harbor Point proceeding upstream in the main channel of the Mississippi River. Boats arrive at the Our Lady of the Rivers Shrine at 2:15 PM. As always, boaters are welcome to join the Parade anywhere along the route. Those traveling along the Great River Road can enjoy the parade.

www.blessingofthefleetstl.com

Rock the Hops 2019

Date: Saturday, August 17 Venue: Various locations in downtown Alton, IL Time: 2:00-8:00pm

Tickets: $35 at the door

A celebration of music, art, and craft beer featuring 25+ bands, 25+ artists, and over 25 styles of craft beer! This is a 21+ event.

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/657/rock-the-hops

Rise Up Festival

Date: Saturday, August 17 Venue: Washington Avenue, downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free

A variety of musical performances will take place at the festival. Local restaurateurs and artisan vendors will be providing food and wares at the Rise Up Marketplace and Artists on the Rise (emerging artists) will compete and show their work.

http://riseupfestival.org/

2019 Moonlight Ramble

Date: Saturday, August 17 Venue: Starts/ends Soldier’s Memorial and the surrounding parks

Check in: 7:00pm, Ride starts at 10:00pm Adults: $40, Children 6-17: $25

The “World’s Original Nighttime Bike Ride” held near the full moon in August. Thousands of St. Louis bicyclists take to the streets, every summer, to take part in this unique, family-friendly event. The ride offers a shorter 7-9 mile route and a longer 17-19 mile route. The event benefits St. Louis Bicycle Works

http://moonlightrmbl.wpengine.com/

Centralia Balloon Fest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: Centralia Foundation Park, Centralia, IL

Saturday: 6:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 6:00am-7:00pm

Admission: $3 per day, Free for kids 6 and younger - Parking: $3 per day

More than 35 Hot Air Balloons will be at the event. Look for balloon races each morning. Saturday night will feature a balloon glow and a concert by rock band “Head East.” Sunday will feature a second balloon race at 6pm.

https://centraliachamber.com/balloon-fest

Paul Gauguin: The Art of Invention

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Adults: $15, Seniors & Students: $12, Kids 6–12: $6, 5 and under: Free

Members always free

An exceptional display of 90 paintings, wood carvings, ceramics, prints, and writings that showcase the artist’s fascination with experimentation in various media. The exhibition is grounded in a prodigious loan of 55 works by Gauguin from the distinguished collection of Copenhagen’s Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. Presented alongside the Glyptotek works are pieces from the Saint Louis Art Museum’s collection.

https://www.slam.org/

2019 Sinquefield Cup

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End, St. Louis, MO

Time 1:00pm Admission: $10.00

This elite international event will feature 10 of the strongest chess players in the world. Over the course of nine rounds, these competitors will battle for $325,000 in prize money, points toward the Grand Chess Tour, and the coveted title of Sinquefield Cup Champion.

https://grandchesstour.org/2019-grand-chess-tour/2019-sinquefield-cup

Missouri State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: Missouri State Fairgrounds, W. 16th Street, Sedalia, MO

Gates open daily 7:30am to 10:00pm

Tickets: Single Day Adult: $10, Seniors (age 60 & over): $7, Youth (ages 6-12): $2, Age 5 & under: Free

Parking: Free, VIP Public Parking: $5 per day (Donations to Missouri State Fair Foundation)

Saturday is Youth in Agriculture Day. $1 off adult gate admission with coupon available at Missouri County Extensions office. Sunday is Fair Finale/Half Price Day. $5 gate admission all day age 13+, $1 age 6-12

Full schedule: http://www.mostatefair.com/schedules/

Illinois State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18 Venue: Illinois State Fairgrounds

Time: Gates open daily 7:00am-Midnight

Tickets: Adults (13-59): $10 (Sat.) $5 (Sun.), Seniors (60+) $3, Children (0-12) – Free

Parking: $5.00

On Saturday, members of more than 45 Park Districts from throughout Illinois entertain fairgoers across the grounds and host activities in Conservation World. Sunday is half price admission day as the Fair wraps up.

More information and full schedule: https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/info/schedules/Pages/default.aspx