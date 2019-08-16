Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner brings weather’s impacts into your homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

T. LOUIS, MO - Since going into service in November 2018, we’ve used the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner to bring active weather directly into your homes. This custom-built storm chase vehicle is equipped with multiple cameras and weather instruments that help further the weather story and show you the impacts.

On May 21, we showed you the sky as a tornado developed in northeast Franklin County, Missouri, and moved north across the Missouri River into St. Charles County. Extensive tree damage was done along with some structural damage to homes and roofs in and around Augusta.

On April 30, severe thunderstorms rolled through Madison County, IL. From the Storm Runner we could show you inundated farm fields and drive through flooded roads near Alhambra.

On June 26, we took you into a bottle-necked rush hour as storms dumped heavy rain on area interstates, flooding lanes and jamming traffic.

Where will the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner take us next? Storms can happen anytime, and we often see a second severe weather season in mid to late Fall. Beyond that, snow and ice are just around the corner.