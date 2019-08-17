× Family finds frog in salad

Glendale (WTMJ) — A North Shore family found a live frog in their store-bought salad and the local grocery store is owning up to the situation.

The Allen family found the frog in their Simple Truth Organic lettuce Tuesday when they were making dinner after getting groceries from the Pick ‘n Save on North Port Washington Road in Glendale.

“I’m across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud,” Karlie Allen said.

She went to investigate.

“Holy moly this is this is happening,” said Allen.

That’s when she pulled out her phone.

“I’m thinking one, how the heck did that get in there, and two, that is absolutely disgusting,” said Allen.

They planned to return the lettuce and the frog, but to their surprise it escaped overnight.

“It’s perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter,” said Allen.

They let the frog go, but Allen brought the lettuce back to this Pick ‘n Save in the morning and showed the clerk the video. She gave her a refund, but Karlie was hoping for answers.

“I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get though the packaging process alive,” she said.

Simple Truth apologized to Allen in a tweet:

Pick ‘n Save’s parent company Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. sent us this statement: “These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange.”

Karlie said at this point she can’t think about eating salad any time soon.

“This is in a box of lettuce that’s suppose to be triple washed and organic and healthy,” Allen said.