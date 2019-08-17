Free Community Health Education Day August 24th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - The Program for the Elimination of Cancer Disparities (PECaD) at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center will host its 5th 'Smart Health: Cancer Community Education Day' on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall of East St. Louis.

Smart Health was created to provide their community partners with deeper learning opportunities pertaining to cancer prevention and research, to use as a platform to report back on research results, and to educate individuals and families about research and its relevance. These events are designed to deliver intensive small group and one-on-one health education (consistent with Community Guide recommendations for increasing cancer screening) through small interactive workshops over the course of four hours. The workshop topics are jointly determined between community partners and PECaD`s Community Health Educator.

5th Annual East St. Louis Smart Health Community Education Day

August 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of East St. Louis Rotunda

301 River Park Drive

East St. Louis, IL 62201

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-st-louis-smart-health-tickets-64249764776.