Jennings students get ready for back to school with jamboree

Posted 11:22 pm, August 17, 2019, by

JENNINGS, MO – The Jennings School District hosted it's annual back to school jamboree Saturday at the high school.  Friends, family, and staff put on the event to welcome the start of a new school year.  This event allowed students to receive school supplies, which helped students in the district get ready for the first day of school, and months to come.

Over 2,000 backpacks were given out at today's event thanks to community partners like Gas Mart, and the Riverview Fire District.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.