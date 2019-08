Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSBURG, Mo. - Nancy and Dominic Giofre join us in the studio to talk about their locally-produced honey ice cream that is now available in all Dierbergs markets.

Honey Ice Cream uses Missouri honey and produce, including blackberries, pecans, black walnuts, elderberries, paw paws, and bacon.

For more information, visit www.thehoneyicecreampeople.com.