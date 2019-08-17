Rough week for first responders in St. Louis region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - A dangerous week for some first responders around St. Louis region.

The most recent incident, on Saturday morning, was a crash involving an ambulance transporting a patient. The family tells Fox 2/News 11 that person died. Police say five people were taken to a hospital from the accident.

The day prior six firefighters were burned when a home in Maries County exploded.

Firefighters say many had moderate to severe burns covering their hands and the shirt of another firefighter who was still getting on gear caught fire.

Earlier this week, a Carter County deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were shot as they were approaching a home. It led to an eight-hour standoff before the man surrendered to authorities.