Suspect charged in shooting of deputy and state trooper following standoff

VAN BUREN, MO – A southern Missouri sheriff’s deputy and highway patrol trooper are on the mend after they were shot while serving an eviction notice in Carter County Friday.

The suspect has now been charged with assault and armed criminal action after an 8-hour standoff ended with the arrest of 31-year-old James Cummings.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says bullets hit a trooper and a sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy was shot in the leg and chest, while the trooper was hit in his shoulder and chest.

Both are expected to be okay.

Cummings has been denied bond.