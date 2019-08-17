The Thread: Out of the Zone, Into The Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We all have our comfort zones. What would it look like to step out them and into something new? Like...maybe...soaring with ease on the flying trapeze.

This week, Tim is taking on that challenge as part of the Circus Harmony Experience. Maybe flying is not your thing, but how about fly fishing?

Learn how one group of men is learning that fishing is just an appetizer for the fellowship. See how Clowns On Call is serving children just by clowning around, and how Circus Harmony is building circus skills as a way to break down walls.

Witness how the DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield is serving their guests by allowing members of St. Louis Arc to serve in their gifting. Witness community in action and join the fun, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.