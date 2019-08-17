× Two shootings leave 1 dead and 1 injured in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two separate shootings took place late Friday and early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue. A man in his mid 20s was shot in the torso and died. Homicide is investigating this shooting.

The second shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 5800 block of Enright. A man in his early 30s was shot in the hip. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene. Police are looking for the suspect.