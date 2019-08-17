Two shootings leave 1 dead and 1 injured in St. Louis

Posted 10:30 am, August 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Two separate shootings took place late Friday and early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue. A man in his mid 20s was shot in the torso and died. Homicide is investigating this shooting.

The second shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 5800 block of Enright. A man in his early 30s was shot in the hip. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene. Police are looking for the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.