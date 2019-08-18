16-year-old becomes the 11th child or teen fatally shot in St. Louis this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’s latest child to be shot and killed was a high school football player with hopes and dreams of making it to the pros someday.

“If it was anything that pertained to football, he wanted to play,” said Charles Shelton. Those football dreams came to an end when Shelton’s 16-year-old cousin was shot and killed Sunday morning. St. Louis Police said they were called to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. and found Eberhart on a parking lot. Police said a second victim was shot in the buttock area and responded to a hospital.

Shelton said, “Until our community comes together, and we can put a curb to this senseless violence, it’s going to keep happening.”

Sadly, he’s not surprised because so many other kids have been shot and killed this year in St. Louis. Shelton said, “It’s almost like if something happens, you expect it and that’s just not a good thing when you expect someone to die.”

Gianna Shockley has friends who knew Eberhart. She is also a social worker and encourages everyone to act in order to reverse the recent trend of children being shot and killed, “I would like to encourage people to sit out on their porches, to watch out for our children, to offer them a kind word and to reach out to community organizations to see what they can do to help,” said Shockley.

Shockley said she’s heard from children who are afraid to go outside and play because they’re scared of being shot. She said it’s heartbreaking to hear children earnestly share those thoughts. She said, “This cannot become the norm in St. Louis.”

Shelton said, “I’m tired of burying my friends, my family and my loved ones.”

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Homicide Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.