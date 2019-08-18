All Girls Resource Fair in Clayton on September 7th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Estitia Stone is an author, speaker and social entrepreneur on a mission to empower 1 million girls to dream bigger; through literacy, tools, and resources. She is an author of multiple published books for women and girls; providing tools, affirmations, quotes and positive words.

Stone joins us in the studio to talk about her upcoming Girls Circle Youth Development Inc. All Girls Resource Fair. She started the resource fair as a way to directly connect girls and families to resources directly in their community across the country. The resources fair is for all girls of all ages.

All Girls Resource Fair & Expo

September 7th from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Center of Clayton

50 Gay Ave.

Saint Louis, Mo 63105

For more information, visit www.girlscircleydinc.com.