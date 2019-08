× BilL McDermott on MLS coming to St. Louis

The MLS is coming to Saint Louis. The local MLS group that successfully secured a pro soccer franchise for St. Louis will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 20 to announce they will be the next expansion team in the MLS.

Local soccer expert Bill McDermott joined Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate on the Sports Final set to break down this huge story.