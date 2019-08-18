× Flaherty Leads Cards to Split with Reds

Jack Flaherty continued his dominance on the mound and home runs from Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman led the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati. The victory secured a series split of the four game set. Flaherty pitched into the 6th inning allowing just one run to pick up his seventh win of the year. Edman had three hits, including his fifth homer of the season. Goldschmidt banged out two hits, including his 28th home run of the year, giving the Cards the lead for good at 2-1.

Carlos Martinez turned a 5-2 game into a nail biter allowing two runs. He corrected things and earned his 14th save of the year.

The Cubs also won their game on Sunday night against the Pirates, the Cards and Cubs remain tied atop the National League Central division.