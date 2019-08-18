One man dead, one woman injured in separate shootings in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating at least its 126th homicide in the city.

Police say an adult male was shot in north St. Louis overnight in the 1300 block of Hogan Street near Murphy Park and Jefferson Elementary School in Carr Square. When detectives arrived to the scene they found a man shot who later died.

There is no word yet if police have a motive or suspect in custody.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to call for another shooting on Cass, less than a quarter mile away from the murder scene. A female was shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital.

Police say she was conscious and breathing and they have no connection between this shooting and the murder.