Plane crashes into house in upstate New York, FAA says

A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in upstate New York, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The condition of those on board the Saturday flight is unknown.

The Cessna 303 aircraft was headed to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, New York, when it crashed into a house in Union Vale, New York, a few miles southeast of the airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

New York State Police spokesman Steven Nevel confirmed the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but could not immediately provide more information.