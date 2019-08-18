Pulse – What elected officials in St. Louis are doing to save kids under fire

Posted 10:00 am, August 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hearts throughout the St. Louis area are broken after another child, seven-year-old Xavier Usanga was shot and killed while playing with his siblings in his backyard. Xavier would have been in second grade. He was killed the day before school started. Gun violence has claimed the lives of several children this summer. The youngest victim was two years old. Find out what police and elected officials are doing to save precious lives.

Guests:

  • Antonio French, Founder Metrostl.com
  • Brandon Bosley, Alderman 03 Ward
  • Lewis Reed, President St. Louis Board Of Aldermen
  • John Hayden, St. Louis Police Chief

 

