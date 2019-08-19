Alzheimer’s caregiving when you’re far away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For some families, it's not always possible to be in the same city as their loved one with Alzheimer's but there is a way to offer love and support.

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and the Alzheimer’s Association, about 12 % of all caregivers live over an hour away. Mary Mahoney worked out a way to give support to her mother in Wisconsin while living in St. Louis.

She joined FOX 2 to discuss how her mother benefitted from The Alzheimer's Association.

St. Louis Walk To End Alzheimer's

Sunday, October 27

Enterprise Center