Alzheimer’s caregiving when you’re far away

Posted 9:41 am, August 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - For some families, it's not always possible to be in the same city as their loved one with Alzheimer's but there is a way to offer love and support.

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and the Alzheimer’s Association, about 12 % of all caregivers live over an hour away.  Mary Mahoney worked out a way to give support to her mother in Wisconsin while living in St. Louis.

She joined FOX 2 to discuss how her mother benefitted from The Alzheimer's Association.

St. Louis Walk To End Alzheimer's 
Sunday, October 27
Enterprise Center

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.