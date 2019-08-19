× Belleville man arrested in domestic battery case

NEW ATHENS, Ill. – 23-year-old Jamison S. Davis was arrested on a domestic battery charge St. Clair County Friday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Club Congress Road in response to a domestic disturbance.

According to the incident report from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Davis allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a house on Club Congress Road. When she got there he allegedly had her sit in a chair while he held a razor blade to her neck, threatened her with a blow torch, a broomstick, and strangled her.

Davis is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, and aggravated assault.

His cash-only bond is set for $125,000.