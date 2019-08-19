Blues announce schedule for theme nights and promotional giveaways

Posted 10:53 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, August 19, 2019

ST LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: Joel Edmundson #6 of the St. Louis Blues kisses the Stanley Cup during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues have released their theme night and giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 regular season.  Regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10:00 am.

The team says that they’re seeing record ticket sales after last season’s Stanley Cup Championship win.  They’re encouraging fans to buy tickets early.

The Blues have created the Worth-the-Wait List for additional interest in sold-out areas. To be placed on the list fans need to pay a one-time non-refundable deposit to secure a spot. The price of the deposit ranges from $100 to $500 per seat. It will will then be applied to your initial season ticket purchase when they become available.

There are nine notable giveaway nights including a Stanley Cup Replica Banner, a Stanley Cup Replica, and an NHL All-Star Tumbler presented by Pepsi. The remainder of the 2019-20 giveaway schedule can be found below or by visiting www.stlouisblues.com/promotions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.