Blues announce schedule for theme nights and promotional giveaways

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues have released their theme night and giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. Regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10:00 am.

The team says that they’re seeing record ticket sales after last season’s Stanley Cup Championship win. They’re encouraging fans to buy tickets early.

The Blues have created the Worth-the-Wait List for additional interest in sold-out areas. To be placed on the list fans need to pay a one-time non-refundable deposit to secure a spot. The price of the deposit ranges from $100 to $500 per seat. It will will then be applied to your initial season ticket purchase when they become available.

There are nine notable giveaway nights including a Stanley Cup Replica Banner, a Stanley Cup Replica, and an NHL All-Star Tumbler presented by Pepsi. The remainder of the 2019-20 giveaway schedule can be found below or by visiting www.stlouisblues.com/promotions.