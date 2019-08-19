Effort to protect kids at school bus stops expanding in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS - An effort to protect kids at St. Louis school bus stops is expanding. It started as a way to keep kids safe on the first few days of school, and now volunteers said "neighborhood net" will be a permanent effort.

According to Better Family Life, just during the 4-day pilot, 530 volunteers were recruited and screened, volunteers were at 220 bus stops in north and south city and 43 vacant homes and buildings were secured.

The next recruitment event is this Wednesday, August 21st at 6 p.m. at Sweetie Pies on Delmar.