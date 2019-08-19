Grandal breaks up Cards’ bid for combined no-hitter in 8th

Posted 9:45 pm, August 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: Dakota Hudson #43 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 30, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Yasmani Grandal has ended the St. Louis Cardinals’ bid for a combined no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers with a two-out double in the eighth inning.

Dakota Hudson went the first 6 2/3 innings for the Cardinals but was pulled after throwing 111 pitches Monday night. He struck out seven and walked four _ including his final batter, Eric Thames.

Giovanny Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.

Orlando Arcia reached on an error to begin the eighth before Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a 1-2 slider just inside the right-field line and the ball bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Andrew Miller relieved and preserved a 3-0 lead for St. Louis when Mike Moustakas grounded out with the bases loaded.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.