Heat puts a damper on everything in St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS - Another day in the oven for St. Louis called for another heat advisory.

The heat did not put a stop to all the team practices at Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex. Coaches and athletes will tell it can be five to ten degrees hotter on artificial turf. The padding underneath attracts the heat.

Soccer coach Jason Wyland makes sure all his players are safe. You’ll see more water bottles than soccer balls on the field, “When the heat index is 105 or higher we must take water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes we make it 15 minutes just to stay safe,” said Wyland.

He says they’ve canceled one practice this season due to the heat. A couple of years ago it was so awful five practices were lost.

Even though you may have dreaded being outside Monday the players pushed right through the heat.

Water kept the players and nearby crops going strong. Farmhands tended to the sweet potatoes at Thies farms where hydrating is key. Andy Welle is the manager at the farms, “It’s really pretty tough, better have plenty of water lots of water around.” He said Monday may have been the first time this season he irrigated. It’s been so wet for months. To put it simply it’s not been a good year for farmers weather-wise. Welle said, “If you got in really early you’ve been battling disease because it’s so wet. If you didn’t get it in early enough it’s been so wet you just really can’t work the ground. It’s become this swamp and tractors getting stuck constantly so.”

In the city, a work slow-down at Metro caused delays of trains and buses, up to two hours. People went the wrong way just to get out of the brutal heat.

Metro customer Stacey Talley said, “I came out and waited for the bus and it didn’t show up and so when another one was supposed to come it didn’t show up, after a half-hour later I caught a bus going the other way just so I wouldn’t be standing out in the heat.”

The National Weather Service reports this summer we’ve had one heat warning and five heat advisories counting Monday. However, one of those heat advisories turned into a bust when the temperature did not get out of the ’80s.