Studies show increasing number of head and neck cancer

ST. LOUIS - Do you smoke, chew tobacco, use snuff or alcohol? If so you are more susceptible to head and neck cancer. Siteman Cancer Center is offering free head and neck cancer screenings are on Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Ryan Jackson a Surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center joined FOX 2 to discuss an increasing number of head and neck cancer cases have been attributed to the Human Papilloma Virus or HPV.

For more information visit:headandneckscreening.com

Siteman Cancer Center

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

10 Barnes West Drive

September 21 from 8am -11:30am

(314) 747-7222

Siteman Cancer Center

South County

5225 Midamerica Plaza

September 22 from 8am -11:30am

(314) 747-7222