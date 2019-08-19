Studies show increasing number of head and neck cancer

ST. LOUIS - Do you smoke, chew tobacco, use snuff or alcohol? If so you are more susceptible to head and neck cancer. Siteman Cancer Center is offering free head and neck cancer screenings are on Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Ryan Jackson a Surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center joined FOX 2 to discuss an increasing number of head and neck cancer cases have been attributed to the Human Papilloma Virus or HPV.
For more information visit:headandneckscreening.com
Siteman Cancer Center
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
10 Barnes West Drive
September 21 from 8am -11:30am
(314) 747-7222
Siteman Cancer Center
South County
5225 Midamerica Plaza
September 22 from 8am -11:30am
(314) 747-7222