MetroBus driver shortage may impact on your Monday morning commute

ST. LOUIS - Missouri MetroBus riders may experience some delays Monday morning. Metro reports a lot of drivers called in sick, and many are refusing to work extra assignments.

Metro is using every employee they have, but it probably won't be enough for all morning rush-hour bus trips. They’re warning riders that their commutes will likely be longer.

On Friday, the agency cut back Metrolink service when several train operators called in sick.

Customers with questions about their buses can call Metro Transit Information (314-231-2345), text (314-207-9786) or webchat at www.metrostlouis.org 7:00am to 6:00pm today.

