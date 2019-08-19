Missouri State enrollment expected to decline this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University officials are expecting their first enrollment decline this fall in more than 20 years.

Missouri State President Clif Smart says enrollment will likely be down by between 2.5% and 3%. That means the new class of students will be around 2,700 instead of 3,000, and that will mean less revenue for the university.

Smart said the university may have to cut some staff because of the lower enrollment.